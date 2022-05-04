Local elections are set to take place across the country this week, as voters rush out to polling stations to take advantage of their right to vote.
Votes like these are incredibly important for communities, giving residents an opportunity to make their voices heard regarding numerous local matters and issues.
Despite the fact that Liverpool City Council are not holding a local election in 2022, the other five councils across Liverpool City Region are.
A number of candidates from different political parties are standing at these elections, hoping to attain a seat and make an impact on their locality.
The local elections in 2022 are the first public elections since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is everything you need to know about the results of local elections in Liverpool City Region.
When are the local elections across Liverpool City Region?
Local elections are set to take place across the country at the exact same time.
Local elections are taking place in the following local authorities in Liverpool City Region:
- Wirral Council
- Sefton Council
- St Helens Borough Council
- Knowsley Council
- Halton Council
When will votes be counted for the local elections?
As soon as polling stations close at 10 pm, local authorities will then begin the process of counting the votes.
On average, the counting of ballots takes place throughout the night and during the next day.
LiverpoolWorld has reached out to the five local councils holding elections in Liverpool City Region, who have issued the following statements:
Wirral Council: “Wirral’s votes will be counted from 10pm tomorrow (5 May) into Friday morning (6 May)”.
Halton Council: “Halton’s votes will be counted from 10pm tomorrow (5 May) to Friday morning (6 May)”.
St Helen’s Borough Council: awaiting a reply
Knowsley Council: awaiting a reply
Sefton Council: awaiting a reply
Where are the results counted?
LiverpoolWorld has reached out to the five local councils holding elections in Liverpool City Region, who have provided the following information:
Wirral Council
Votes will be counted at the Wirral Tennis and Sports Centre in Bidston.
Valley Road, Bidston, Birkenhead, CH41 7EJ
Halton Council
Votes will be counted at the DCBL Stadium in Widnes, Cheshire.
Lower House Lane, Widnes, WA8 7DZ
St Helens Borough Council
Awaiting a reply
Knowsley Council
Awaiting a reply
Sefton Council
Awaiting a reply
When will the results be declared?
Polling stations are set to close by 10 pm on Thursday, 5 May.
The first batch of results countrywide are expected to come in at around midnight.
LiverpoolWorld asked each of the five councils across Liverpool City Region holding a local election for the times that they expect results to be declared.
Wirral Council
Declaration of results across Wirral’s 22 wards are expected between midnight and 2:30 am on Friday, 6 May.
Halton Council
Declaration of results across the borough of Halton are expected at around midnight on Friday morning (6 May).
St Helens Borough Council
Awaiting a reply
Knowsley Council
Awaiting a reply
Sefton Council
Awaiting a reply
*This article will be updated as soon as LiverpoolWorld receive responses from the local councils