Buildings were set on fire, shops looted and emergency services were attacked as Saturday's riots at Liverpool’s Pier Head continued into the night and spread to County Road in Walton.

Two Section 60 Orders have been introduced in Liverpool and Southport for following serious violence and disorder on Saturday (August 3).

The riots come after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on Monday. Seventeen-year-old Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders.

As further protests take place across the UK today, including in Sheffield and Rotheram, two Section Orders are in force across Liverpool and Southport, from 2.00pm until 2.00am on Monday. Merseyside Police say the Orders, under S60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, give officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals across areas of Liverpool and Southport and are designed to prevent further serious violence from occurring.

The area in Liverpool incorporates Hunter Street, Everton Road, Breck Road, Belmont Road, Sheil Road, Edge Lane, Durning Road, Tunnel Road, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Ullet Road, Park Road, St James Place, Parliament Street, Wapping, Gower Street, Kings Parade, Mann Island, George Parade, St Nicolas Place, New Quay, King Edward Street, Leeds Street, Byrom Street and Hunter Street. The area in Southport incorporates the entirety of Southport town centre, including Sussex Road and St Luke's Road. The authorisation covers the villages of Ainsdale, Hillside and Birkdale. Merseyside Police Inspector Al McKeon said: “The scenes we saw yesterday in Liverpool and Walton, and on Tuesday in Southport, were despicable. They left dozens of officers requiring hospital treatment and have already led to the arrests of a total of 33 suspects. “These orders will give officers on the ground the ability to stop and search anyone suspected of carrying weapons or planning any criminality. The ultimate aim of this tool is to prevent violence and disorder and keep the public safe. “People across the areas covered will see targeted and highly visible police patrols over the next 12 hours. I hope their continued presence is reassuring for all of our communities, and I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to those officers.”