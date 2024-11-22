The Beatles: Watch as unique new exhibit that marks 'two iconic moments' for Fab Four unveiled
The dressing room furniture from Hulme Hall in Port Sunlight serves to underline two important milestones on the band’s journey to stardom: Ringo Starr first official performance as The Beatles’ drummer in August 1962 and their first radio interview.
Prior to The Beatles performance on October 27, 1962, the group was interviewed by radio presenter Monty Lister for patients at local hospitals in Cleaver and Clatterbridge and were photographed gathered around the green wicker chairs and table.
Sir Paul McCartney is pictured resting his foot on the furniture as he speaks towards a microphone and John Lennon and George Harrison are leaning on it and looking into the camera.
Museum owner Roag Best said: “Hulme Hall was having a restoration last year and they were throwing all this stuff into a skip when someone walked past and thought, ‘I’m sure that’s the stuff from the dressing room’ so he dragged it all out of the skip.”
Mr Best, brother of the band’s original drummer, Pete Best, who was replaced by Starr, said the furniture was linked to “two iconic moments” in the band’s history.
He said: “It’s involved with Ringo’s first performance as a member of The Beatles and it’s also iconic because it’s tied to The Beatles’ first radio broadcast with Monty Lister, who was way, way ahead of his time.”
