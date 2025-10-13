We are heartbroken to say our magical Liverpool restaurant won't be opening again

Wavertree Town Hall has announced its sudden and permanent closure.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarded by many as one of Liverpool’s top venues for a Sunday roast or a special occasion, Lisa Dixon and Natalie Doughty took over the Grade II listed venue almost six years ago.

The pair transformed the former municipal building and pub on High Street into a premier dining and events location but, now, its journey has come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing Wavertee Town Hall’s permanent closure in a statement on Facebook today (October 13), Lisa and Natalie said: “We are heartbroken to announce, that after five and a half years we wont be opening the Town Hall again.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster from day one, as many of you know, we had extra struggles and pressures added on to a changed industry after the Covid pandemic. We know we created a magical place where so many of you enjoyed wonderful experiences over the years.

Wavertree Town Hall. | Image: Google

“Weddings, birthdays, baby showers and more. We have proudly served the best tapas in Liverpool along with our famous Sunday roast in our beautiful dining rooms. We want to say a massive thank you to all to our amazing staff for their hard work and commitment over the years.

“To our customers new and old, thank you for coming on this journey with us. A special thank you to all the customers who had events booked with us. Your understanding and support helped make the last few weeks easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers who haven’t been contacted yet about full refunds for deposits etc please get in touch by emailing us at [email protected] will endeavour to speak with everyone by the end of this week.

“Lastly, thank you to our friends and family, for their the support and encouragement, we couldn’t have done it without you. We wish the high street all the success for the future and lots of luck to whoever is lucky enough to get the keys to the big green doors next. Take care xxx”.

Customers have shared their sadness regarding the closure, with one writing: “Oh I am so very sad to hear this. Good luck to you all for the future. The high street will be a sadder place without you.”

Another added: “You worked so hard to make the Town Hall a beautiful place with imaginative dining as well as a lovely bar space.”