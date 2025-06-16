A ‘magical’ Merseyside venue has been named best in the region for the third year running.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bentley, located on the corner of Brunswick Street and The Strand in Liverpool city centre, opened its doors eight years ago and has firmly established itself as one of Merseyside’s premier wedding venues.

Boasting stunning waterfront views of Liverpool’s historic skyline, including the iconic Three Graces, The Bentley bagged the title of Best Venue in Merseyside/Wirral at the 2025 North West Wedding Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards evening, held on June 11 and styled to a stunning summer theme by Willow & Fig, brought together leading wedding suppliers from across the region. The event also raised over £4,378.17 for Destination Florida Children’s Charity.

Jay and Ryan from The Bentley. | Submitted

General Manager at The Bentley, Ryan Dillon, said: “We go over and above for our weddings because it’s people’s big day—something many have dreamed about since childhood. We want to make sure it's as magical as they’d hoped.

“We always strive to make every event unforgettable because we want guests to walk in and say, ‘Wow.’ Winning ‘Best Venue in Merseyside/Wirral’ for the third year in a row at the County Brides North West Wedding Awards is just amazing.

The Bentley team. | Submitted

“We have once again beaten some excellent regional names such as the Sefton Park Palm House, Titanic Hotel and Thornton Hall - to name just a few. We have such a great team here and this is what shines through at our wedding events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not one to rest on our laurels, we are currently coming towards the end of a major refurbishment too.”

Organised by County Brides, the awards highlight outstanding service and commitment across the North West wedding sector.