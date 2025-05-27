Liverpool parade latest: Four people 'very, very ill in hospital' after car hits crowds during LFC parade
Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said four people are still “very, very ill in hospital” after a car ploughed into crowds in Liverpool on Monday evening (May 26).
Four people including a child were lifted from beneath the vehicle that drove into swatches of Liverpool fans on Water Street.
David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service a total of 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. Two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.
Mayor Rotheram told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The actual incident in Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons, and that’s where we have to really focus our minds.
“There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly.”
