Discover the Met Office weather forecast for the August bank holiday weekend in Liverpool.

The August bank holiday weekend is almost here, with people across the country heading to major festivals - such as Creamfields, Reading & Leeds or Liverpool Celebrates - and families ready to enjoy three days off. But, how will the weather hold up here in Liverpool?

Many of us associate rainy weather with the bank holiday but this year it looks like sunshine is on the cards, with hot conditions on Monday (August 25).

According to the Met Office, Saturday will be overcast and mild with a maximum temperature of 21°C. Sunday will bring sunny intervals and a high of 24°C, while Monday will boast sunshine and a high of 27°C.

Showers or rain are possible on Tuesday, but the Met Office predicts sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Office Liverpool weather forecast

Saturday, August 23: Overcast. High of 21°C.

Sunday, August 24: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 24°C.

Monday, August 25: Sunny. High of 27°C.