These absolutely adorable
Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Drexen - Lurcher
Gentle Drexen can live with other dogs and children of high school age. Dogs Trust no history for him and he may benefit form someone being at home with him all day initially. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Faye - Crossbreed puppy
Faye is a Crossbreed puppy. Faye can live with cats, calm dogs and children of high school age. She has come from Romania and is a nervous girl who may need a few visits before going home with you, as well as someone at home with her all the time initially. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Rocco - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Rocco is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Rocco can live with high school aged children but needs to be the only pet at home as he is very overwhelmed at present. He is house trained and prefers to have company than be left alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Cilla - Siberian Husky
Cilla is a Siberian Husky cross. She is looking for a home where any children are over the age of 14, and she is the only pet, although she can walk with some other dogs. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around two or three hours without worry. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
