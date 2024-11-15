Liverpool weather: City braces for early winter snow as Met Office warns of 'wintry hazards'
The weather service warned of “unsettled” and “potentially disruptive” conditions, with temperatures in Liverpool expected to drop to as low as 3°C.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.
“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”
She said that snow on lower ground in any region around the UK cannot be ruled out, but that is hard to predict in advance, adding: “What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week.”
Currently, snow is not forecast for Liverpool but Rebekah Hicks added: “Warnings for wintry hazards, including snow and ice, are possible, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌫️ Friday, November 15: Mist changing to cloudy by lunch time. High of 12°C, low of 9°C.
- 🌧️ Saturday, November 16: Light rain changing to overcast. High of 11°C, low of 5°C.
- 🌧️ Sunday, November 17: Light showers. High of 9°C, low of 6°C.
- 🌧️ Monday, November 18: Light rain. High of 12°C, low of 5°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, November 19: Light showers changing to partly cloudy. High of 8°C, low of 3°C.
In the days after November 19, the Met Office predicts that “cold or very cold conditions are likely to affect most if not all parts of the UK” with “further spells of rain and snow.”
