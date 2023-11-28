Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK could be hit with snow this week as temperatures continue to drop. The Met Office has warned that 'conditions across the UK are forecast to turn colder with the prospect of snow for later in the week'.

Temperatures plummeted across Merseyside over the weekend and some residents woke up to frost and ice on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said the possibility of snow is 'far from certain' adding: “Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting.”

Will Liverpool see snow this weekend? Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty.

While the Met Office forecast does not currently see snow in Liverpool's near future, BBC Weather warns that 'sleet showers' could hit Merseyside on Tuesday night (November 28).

According to BBC Weather: "Tonight (Tuesday) will become cloudier as scattered showers move in from the north, some falling heavy. They will fall as sleet over high ground. A cold night.

"Tomorrow morning will see cloudy periods, bright spells and the odd sleet shower. Turning dry in the late afternoon with sunshine progressing from the north. A cold day."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BBC Weather forecasts mist across Merseyside on Thursday and a bright, cold day on Friday. However, sleet showers are expected to batter the region on Saturday and Sunday.

BBC Weather forecast for Liverpool