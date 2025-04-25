Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool is set for a mini-heatwave with temperatures soaring to 24°C according to the Met Office. Find out more about the upcoming weather.

A ‘mini-heatwave’ is headed for Liverpool, with soaring temperatures and wonderful sunshine.

While Saturday is looking rather dark and mild - with a high of 14°C and overcast conditions - next week is set to be glorious with bright sunshine and temperatures up to 24°C.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in Liverpool will begin to climb from Sunday, reaching 19°C. The city will bask in sunshine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures between 22°C and 24°C, and clear skies.

People enjoy warm weather on Crosby Beach. | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

David Oliver, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist said that next week’s conditions are “likely to fall just outside of official Met Office heatwave thresholds” but added: “This shouldn’t lead to any disappointment as many can anticipate a very fine spell of weather with temperatures reaching 27°C during the middle of the week.”

Seven-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Friday, April 25: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 16°C.

Overcast. High of 14°C. Sunday, April 27: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 19°C.

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 19°C. Monday, April 28: Sunny. High of 22°C.

Sunny. High of 22°C. Tuesday, April 29: Sunny. High of 23°C.

Sunny. High of 23°C. Wednesday, April 30: Sunny. High of 24°C.

Sunny. High of 24°C. Thursday, May 1: Sunny. High of 22°C.