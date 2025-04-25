Liverpool weather: Met Office 'mini heatwave' forecast as temperatures soar to 24°C
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A ‘mini-heatwave’ is headed for Liverpool, with soaring temperatures and wonderful sunshine.
While Saturday is looking rather dark and mild - with a high of 14°C and overcast conditions - next week is set to be glorious with bright sunshine and temperatures up to 24°C.
According to the Met Office, temperatures in Liverpool will begin to climb from Sunday, reaching 19°C. The city will bask in sunshine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures between 22°C and 24°C, and clear skies.
David Oliver, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist said that next week’s conditions are “likely to fall just outside of official Met Office heatwave thresholds” but added: “This shouldn’t lead to any disappointment as many can anticipate a very fine spell of weather with temperatures reaching 27°C during the middle of the week.”
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Seven-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- Friday, April 25: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 16°C.
- Saturday, April 26: Overcast. High of 14°C.
- Sunday, April 27: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 19°C.
- Monday, April 28: Sunny. High of 22°C.
- Tuesday, April 29: Sunny. High of 23°C.
- Wednesday, April 30: Sunny. High of 24°C.
- Thursday, May 1: Sunny. High of 22°C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.