The immersive Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet exhibitions in Liverpool are being extended for an additional two weeks this summer.

The unmissable attractions were due to visit Exhibition Centre Liverpool from July 15 to August 3 but demand has been so high that they will now run until August 15.

Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet will be staged on different days across the four-and-a-half week stay.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and is specially curated, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they come alive around them.

Art lovers in Liverpool will also become the first to enjoy a stunning new show, Beyond Monet, receiving its UK premiere in the city and bringing the works of the ‘Father of Impressionism’ to life.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter’s artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist’s most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet’s works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Tickets for the extended dates are on sale now and available to purchase here.