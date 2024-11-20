Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for Merseyside as temperatures plummet below freezing.

Snow began to fall on Merseyside at around 8.30pm on Monday (November 18) and continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 19). Some parts of Merseyside - including parts of Liverpool, Wirral and Sefton - experienced the heaviest snowfall with cars, trees and gardens coated in a thick layer of snow - while others saw a light dusting.

Wednesday morning (November 20) brought hail showers to some parts of the region and Merseyrail services were severely disrupted due to train faults and the impact of the cold weather.

A yellow ice warning is in place from 4.00pm on November 20 until 10.00am on November 21. | Met Office

Now, the Met Office is warning of further disruptive conditions across Merseyside, with ‘icy stretches expected to form on untreated surfaces during Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday’. The weather service is also warning that ‘sleet or snow showers are likely at times, particularly close to coasts’.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 4.00pm on Wednesday until 10.00am on Thursday, with temperatures to fall to as low as -2°C.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a series of cold weather alerts across England, warning that freezing conditions are likely to have significant impacts across health and social care services.

An amber alert is now in place for the North West, including Merseyside, the North East, Yorkshire and Humber. East of England, East Midlands and West Midlands. A yellow alert has been issued for the South East, South West and London, and all alerts will be in place until 6.00pm on Saturday, November 23.

