The Met Office is warning that ‘heavy and thundery’ showers could be on the cards for Liverpool, as unsettled weather takes charge.

According to the weather service, the North West is set for another day of showers today (Friday, August 28), which “have the potential to be heavy and thundery”.

Temperatures are expected to hold around the late August average during sunny spells, but conditions will remain “blustery” and meteorological summer is likely to end on a wet note.

As we head into the weekend, the Met Office says the region could experience “prolonged rain” and “strong winds” on Saturday, with a return to sunshine and “blustery showers” on Sunday.

Liverpool is expected to see the worst of the rain at around 1.00pm on Saturday and light showers throughout Sunday. The maximum temperature will be 20°C.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “While many areas may welcome some rain after fairly prolonged dry weather, there’s a potential that over the next few days some parts of Wales, northwest England and western Scotland could see some impacts at times, which we’ll be keeping an eye on.”