The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Amy as it approaches Liverpool and Merseyside, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The weather service warns that Storm Amy is likely lead to disruption on Friday and overnight into Saturday, with injuries and danger to life from flying debris and large waves, travel disruption, power cuts and damage to buildings.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in force across Merseyside, from 3.00pm today (October 3) until 11.59pm on Saturday (October 4).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.

Waves created by high winds in Merseyside during Storm Eunice. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“The strongest winds are most likely across portions of northern and western Scotland, where gusts in excess of 90 mph are possible - this is covered by a separate Amber warning for the Friday night period.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.”

In Liverpool, the worst conditions are expected on Saturday morning with wind gusts expected to reach 58mph at around 11.00am. See the full hour-by-hour forecast below.

Hour-by-hour Storm Amy weather forecast for Liverpool

Friday, October 3

10.00am: High of 15°C. Wind gust: 19mph.

11.00am: High of 15°C. Wind gust: 23mph.

12.00pm: High of 15°C. Wind gust: 27mph.

1.00pm: High of 15°C. Wind gust: 32mph.

2.00pm: High of 15°C. Wind gust: 37mph.

3.00pm: High of 16°C. Wind gust: 43mph.

4.00pm: High of 16°C. Wind gust: 43mph.

5.00pm: High of 17°C. Wind gust: 44mph.

6.00pm: High of 18°C. Wind gust: 44mph.

7.00pm: High of 18°C. Wind gust: 44mph.

8.00pm: High of 18°C. Wind gust: 46mph.

9.00pm: High of 16°C. Wind gust: 41mph.

10.00pm: High of 15°C. Wind gust: 41mph.

11.00pm: High of 14°C. Wind gust: 41mph.

Saturday, October 4

12.00am: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 41mph.

1.00am: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 42mph.

2.00am: High of 12°C. Wind gust: 45mph.

3.00am: High of 11°C. Wind gust: 48mph.

4.00am: High of 11°C. Wind gust: 48mph.

5.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 50mph.

6.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 54mph.

7.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 53mph.

8.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 53mph.

9.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 56mph.

10.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 57mph.

11.00am: High of 10°C. Wind gust: 58mph.

12.00pm: High of 11°C. Wind gust: 55mph.

1.00pm: High of 11°C. Wind gust: 53mph.

2.00pm: High of 12°C. Wind gust: 52mph.

3.00pm: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 52mph.

4.00pm: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 52mph.

5.00pm: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 50mph.

6.00pm: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 48mph.

7.00pm: High of 13°C. Wind gust: 48mph.

8.00pm: High of 12°C. Wind gust: 49mph.

9.00pm: High of 12°C. Wind gust: 49mph.

10.00pm: High of 12°C. Wind gust: 50mph.

11.00pm: High of 12°C. Wind gust: 50mph.