Leanne Campbell has said “we’re going to make sure” Liverpool gets to celebrate Pride, after its annual celebrations were axed.

Speaking with Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ and HIV charity, Sahir House, Leanne said: “We’ve all heard the gut wrenching news... could Liverpool be missing a Pride event this year? No, because it’s Liverpool and of course we’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

LCR Pride Foundation announced on June 5 that Pride in Liverpool and the city’s annual March with Pride - due to take place on July 26 - had been cancelled due to “significant financial and organisational challenges”.

Many people were left devastated by the news and Sahir House has set up a fundraiser to ensure Liverpool gets to celebrate Pride. Launching the initiative earlier this month, the charity said: “We recognise the scale of [LCR Pride Foundation’s] decision and deeply respect their courage in taking such a step.

People gather at St Georges Hall for Pride in Liverpool 2024. | Emily Bonner

“In response, and after listening to our communities, Sahir is working to support and coordinate a city-wide effort to ensure Pride still takes place in Liverpool this summer.

“We’ve heard loud and clear: Pride still matters, and our city still needs it. We’re helping to facilitate a boss programme that will hopefully include a rally at St George’s Plateau, a peaceful protest march, youth and family-friendly spaces, a safe community gathering area, and a Pride Quarter street celebration that platforms our brilliant local queer creatives and organisers.

Sahir House has set a fundraising target of £60,000, with over £5,000 raised so far. Leanne said: “It’s down to people of Liverpool and beyond to dig deep.” The fundraiser can be found here.