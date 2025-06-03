There’s no doubt that Jamie Webster is one of Liverpool’s most cherished artists, thanks to his incredible tracks about real life, community and hope.

Ahead of a summer of huge shows across the UK, we chatted to the 31-year-old about his new single, upcoming gig at Haydock Park Racecourse and why making meaningful music is so important.

Jamie said: “Haydock’s the closest gig I’ve got to home all summer. We do so much in Liverpool and I’m so proud and thankful to the audience but I didn’t want to take them for granted and put on a big gig for the sake of it. When we do come back to Liverpool though, we’ll do something really really special.

“Haydock’s practically a hometown gig but it’s something different. I’ve never played at a race day before. I said I wanted something different this summer so this seems like a good way to do it.

“Gigs at local racecourses have been massive in years gone by and it’s nice to see my name up there headlining a race day.”

Jamie said that the most important things are people having a good time and horses being treated nicely. Describing himself as “a bit of an animal advocate”, he said special effects that don’t disturb the horses will be worked into the show.

The Weekend in Paradise singer said he’s “massively looking forward to Haydock” and joked about people wearing suits to one of his gig’s for the first time. “I might wear one myself - I doubt it though, I don’t think it would look too good with my 110s”, he said.

He added: “I’m not a betting man... but the safest bet in the world is that we’re all gonna have an amazing time. It’s gonna be a night to remember.”

Jamie started off singing chants for fellow Liverpool FC fans and by 2019 he was playing to a crowd of 60,000 ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid. Now, the singer song-writer has a huge following, three albums behind him and headlined Liverpool’s huge In the Park festival last summer.

Asked if he’s got used to his success, he said: “I’ll see people looking at me on the street and think they’re looking at someone else. I’ll think, is Jamie Carragher stood behind me or something?

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the support I’ve had from the people of Liverpool, they never ever fail to impress me with me the love they have for me and how much they believe in my message. It’s surreal. They make you feel like a king every single time you walk onto a stage.”

Known for creating anthems about working-class life, hope and the joy that can be found in the every day, Jamie prides himself on writing meaningful music and said he’s “so lucky” to have meaningful connections with his fans. He continued: “Other people’s music is therapy for me... so the fact my music could do that for someone else is wonderful and something I’ll never ever take for granted.

“I always write songs with a real meaning because I feel like they’re the songs that might not be radio hits or championed by the industry but they make a difference to real people in the world. That’s what I want to do with my music.

“If a couple of songs can convince a couple of people that their life could change, that’s job done.”

Jamie has just released his latest single, Across the River, as well as a music video featuring BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce. Describing the track as “being about having an attitude of defiance” and finding the joy in every day moments, Jamie said: “Life can be shit but it can still be beautiful.”

Having started his jam-packed festival season, the Scouse star can’t make any promises about when a new album will be out but he said “it’s on the way”. “I’ve got about ten songs I’m happy with,” he said. “I try to make sure every song has the right message... I don’t really believe in fillers.”

Jamie noted that he has had his own struggles with his mental health and the new album has been “kind of my own therapy”.

“Rather than my political views, it’s me being a bit more vulnerable.... I’ve got kind of a dark and light concept. The first half of the album is gonna be a bit more doom and gloom and the second half will be hopeful, with a message of hope,” he said.

Jamie added: “Make no mistake, I’m having the time of my life doing what I’m doing and I’m so lucky to be able to represent people from a working class background and give them a voice. That’s the proudest thing I could ever do.”

Jamie will kickstart Haydock Park Racecourse’s summer of music on June 21. Tickets are available here.