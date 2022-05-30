Despite disappointment in Paris, fans truned out their thousands to give the Liverpool players a hero’s welcome.

An estimated 500,000 lined the city's streets on Sunday for the Liverpool’s victory parade.

Spirits were high despite the disappointment of the Red's missing out on the Champions League trophy after they were beaten 1 - 0 by Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night.

Speaking to fans on The Strand, it was clear that they wanted to show their support for the club who lifted both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season.

‘To support the team’

Sarah tells us why she came to the LFC victory parade

Sarah said: "I've never been to a parade before. In the eighties, when we were winning everything, I never bothered, so I just thought it would be nice to come down and support the team."

‘We’ve won two trophies’

Aaron tells us why he came to the LFC victory parade

Aaron said: “You’ve got to be here to support your club. We’ve won two trophies, and it’s been a fantastic season.”

‘They deserve to feel like winners’

Luke tells us why he came to the LFC victory parade