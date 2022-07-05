Weather experts at the Met Office are predicting a heatwave will hit certain parts of the UK in July, but what are the chances it arrives in Liverpool? Here is everything you need to know.

The summer season has finally arrived, with many regions of the country having already experienced warmer weather and sunnier skies as of late.

Liverpool and the Merseyside is no exception and recent forecasts from the Met Office have raised hopes the region will see the arrival of a heatwave at some point in July 2022.

But will July see warm temperatures and bluer skies in Merseyside? LiverpoolWorld has you covered.

What is a heatwave?

Today will be cloudy with some sunny spells.

The word ‘heatwave’ is thrown around regularly when it comes to weather forecasts across the globe - but what is a heatwave?

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of the year.

In the United Kingdom, this is the criteria the weather must meet to be considered a heatwave:

When a location records three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that exceeds the threshold (this varies depending on the county)

For example, Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area has a threshold of 25℃.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for the rest of this week?

Albert dock in Liverpool during a sunny day, England.

Weather experts at the Met Office has issued the following weather forecast for the remainder of the week commencing Tuesday, 5 July 2022:

Tuesday, 5 July : sunny with warm temperatures until the evening, cloudy with sunny intervals for the remainder of the day, grey clouds late at night - highs of 17℃

: sunny with warm temperatures until the evening, cloudy with sunny intervals for the remainder of the day, grey clouds late at night - highs of 17℃ Wednesday, 6 July : overcast weather with grey clouds throughout most of the day, is expected to remain dry with no rainfall - highs of 18℃

: overcast weather with grey clouds throughout most of the day, is expected to remain dry with no rainfall - highs of 18℃ Thursday, 7 July: overcast weather throughout the day, expected to be dry with no rainfall - highs of 17℃

overcast weather throughout the day, expected to be dry with no rainfall - highs of 17℃ Friday, 8 July: overcast weather throughout a majority of the day, a sunny spell later in the evening - highs of 17℃

overcast weather throughout a majority of the day, a sunny spell later in the evening - highs of 17℃ Saturday, 9 July: day starts with sunny intervals, changing to cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with a sunny spell later in the evening: highs of 16℃

day starts with sunny intervals, changing to cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with a sunny spell later in the evening: highs of 16℃ Sunday, 10 July: sunny intervals throughout the day with warming temperatures, changing to partly cloudy skies by night time - highs of 17℃

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

The Met Office has issued the following statement regarding the long-range weather forecast for the United Kingdom. This is for the period of Saturday, 9 July until Monday, 18 July.

“Generally fine and dry for southern and eastern parts of the UK to start, as high pressure extends to the southwest, though some showers are still possible” it reads.

“Cloud increases further northwest, with more showers and outbreaks of rain. Warm or very warm with light winds in the south, near-normal temperatures elsewhere, and moderate or fresh winds in the far north.

“It may become more widely settled across the UK for a time further into the period, although some northern areas are likely to continue to see spells of rain or showers at times.

“Temperatures widely above average, especially across the south, with a possibility of very warm or hot spells at times for England and Wales.”

Will there be a heatwave in Liverpool in July 2022?

Liverpool, Merseyside, UK, 11th June 2014, a daytime view of Albert Dock in the cultural quarter of Liverpool.

Despite the fact that the weather forecast suggests that the Liverpool region will at least see some sunshine in July, the consistently cloudy and overcast skies predicted deal a critical blow to any Liverpudlian hopes for a summer heatwave anytime soon.