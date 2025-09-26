Restaurant chain hundreds queue for opens second Liverpool site
Hundreds of hungry customers lined Lord Street back in April, for the opening of Liverpool’s first-ever Wingstop. Queues continued in the following days and weeks, as locals tried to get their hands on the sought-after fast food favourites.
Now, the huge US chain is opening its second site in the city.
The new restaurant will open at Edge Lane’s Liverpool Shopping Park today (Monday, September 29) at 11.00am, with the first 100 customers receiving free Wingstop meal.
Diners can expect the full Wingstop UK menu of wings, tenders, burgers and sides, with new wagamama and Nando’s sites also set to join the growing retail and leisure destination.
The new food spots are part of Liverpool Shopping Park’s £11m expansion, which has seen the opening of a new Five Guys and Tesla Showroom.