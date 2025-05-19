A Wirral Indian restaurant has closed its doors voluntary after a council investigation was launched following a food hygiene complaint.

The LDRS received a report in relation to the closure of Risa Spice, an Indian restaurant on New Chester Road in New Ferry, Wirral. Approached about this, Wirral Council confirmed there was a complaint, there is an ongoing investigation, and the business is voluntarily closed at the moment.

The business has a good history when it comes to food hygiene. In March, it got a rating of five, the highest possible, and was rated good in all areas.

A post put out by the business on Facebook on May 9 said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances unfortunately we will be closed till further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.” The LDRS approached Risa Spice for further comment.

A representative of the business who answered the call said the restaurant had closed for refurbishment. He said: “I know for a fact that the information you have got is completely incorrect,” adding: “I am closed at the moment and I am doing a bit of work in the restaurant. I am hoping to open on Monday.”

A notice on the restaurant’s website said it is looking to open again on May 21.

The restaurant is popular with fans of Indian food in the area. In March, one person said they “had a gorgeous meal. The staff were lovely, they couldn’t do enough for us.”

Others have praised its amazing food, describing the food and service as brilliant. Another said it was by far their favourite curry house.

The latest food hygiene ratings for businesses in Wirral can be found on the Food Standards Agency website. Food hygiene ratings are not an assessment of the quality of the food but how safe they are to eat.

