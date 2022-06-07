The homes will be a mixture of one, two and three bedroom apartments with access shared rooftop gardens.

More than 890 homes could be built in one part of Wirral Waters, in the latest in a massive series of plans set to transform the Birkenhead docklands.

Over the next 25 years or more, up to 13,000 homes will be built across several sites along the docklands as part of Peel L&P’s Wirral Waters project.

In one part of the project, called East Float, some homes have already been delivered, while plans for a £25 million Maritime Knowledge Hub at the site of the Grade II listed Hydraulic Tower were revealed yesterday.

Peel L&P has now submitted plans for another major part of the East Float section of the project, called Vittoria Studios West.

Plans for Vittoria Studios West at Wirral Waters.

The planning statement, put together by Eden Planning and Development, shows this scheme will be based at the southside of East Float and will be “mixed-use”, with residential and commercial space to be provided.

In total, 891 apartments will be built if Wirral Council approves the plans, while 2,626 square metres of “flexible commercial floorspace” will also be delivered. The homes will be a mixture of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

All of the flats will have access to the shared rooftop gardens, with 39% of apartments coming with either a private balcony or garden area.

As for the commercial space, this will be used for many different things, including office space, retail use, hotel and conference facilities, as well as “culture, education, leisure, community and amenity floorspace”.