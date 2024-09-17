Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool shopkeeper fears having to close her business because of the “nightmare” effects of vermin infestation, graffiti and rubbish dumping from a derelict building next door.

Linda Lewis owns Card Snobs, a greetings card business, which adjoins the old NatWest Bank building in Childwall Fiveways that has been vacant for over a decade.

Mrs Lewis said she has appealed on a number of occasions in the last five years to Liverpool Council to take urgent action using the powers it has to end the misery. She said her business is plagued by vermin from the adjoining empty building and she’s had to call out pest control services on at least four occasions at a cost of £300 each time.

Mrs Lewis said rats had now entered her own property. She said: “It was absolutely disgusting. We can hear squeaks and loud scratching in between my shop and next door, they are present in the cavities in between the two properties. I’m just about sick of it all.

“This is an atrocious environment for my staff and I to have work to in, not forgetting my loyal customers that I open up for.” The businesswoman said she is now so worried that the old bank could easily be set on fire that she fears she may be forced to sell up her own business and move away.

Her husband John, said: “Our family are so proud of what Linda has achieved and we know how much effort went into the training she required to set up her very well-respected business. We’ve invested hundreds of thousands of pounds since 2018 into our property, her business and her staff.

“She has come through the hardest time for small retailers successfully only to find, through absolutely no fault of her own, the environment she is having to trade in is no longer tenable. As a businessman I find this totally unacceptable.

“We have frequently raised our concerns with Sutton Kersh but our complaints and appeals for action have fallen on deaf ears. They are supposed to be responsible for maintenance and security of this empty building which has become a health hazard and a fire hazard for local residents and neighbouring businesses.

Linda Lewis outside her shop in Childwall. | Andy Davidson

“We invite anyone to come and view our situation. How on earth can this situation be acceptable?”

The family have written to Liverpool Council and have met with Childwall Ward Councillor Lord Mike Storey who has asked the local authority to investigate.

In an email to Mr Lewis, Robert Weymouth of Sutton Kersh Lettings said the company had received his email and noted his concerns. He said the owners of the building now wish to redevelop it.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Council said the property was last visited by its pest control team in 2022 and was due for follow up “imminently” by the vacant property team.

A spokesperson for Sutton Kersh said: “We of course understand the frustrations when a property is in need of work. The property is going through the process to achieve the correct permissions needed in order to start renovation works.

“Once the work is complete the property will provide small business opportunity as well as residential accommodation, offering huge benefits to the community. While this process can take time, we do have regular site checks and contractor visits to tackle any issues raised.”