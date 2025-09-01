New pictures inside historic Liverpool cinema ahead of restoration

New images show what Woolton Picture House looks like ahead of its planned restoration.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic venue shut in 2020, sparking fears it was gone for good however, earlier this year, long-time Woolton residents Kevin Fearon and Gillian Miller agreed to buy and refurbish the cinema on Mason Street.

A deal was agreed and contracts exchanged with the owner of the cinema for £450,000 to purchase the building. A community interest company was set up to raise funds for the purchase and a further £250,000 for the refurbishment, with the deal scheduled to be completed in April 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woolton Picture House. | Ian Fairbrother

Woolton Picture House. | Ian Fairbrother

In May, Kevin told LiverpoolWorld: “We've exchanged contracts. We have a year to pay the full price and we're trying to raise the money for that. But yeah, I'm not quite ready for it, but it is so exciting.”

Fearon and Miller are best known as the driving force behind Liverpool's Royal Court, where they grew the business from a 150-seat comedy club into the region's largest full-time producing theatre. During that time, they raised £7.7 million, which was spent refurbishing the building.

Woolton Picture House. | Ian Fairbrother

Woolton Picture House. | Ian Fairbrother

A fundraising campaign for Woolton Picture House is due to begin in September, with community meetings taking place in July and August. Fearon and Miller said that they aim for the historic cinema to open in time for the venue’s 100th anniversary in 2027.

Within documents detailing their plans, they explained that the building is suffering from damp, a build up of vegetable matter, asbestos and “very poor” electrics - all which need to be resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woolton Picture House. | Ian Fairbrother

The plans also include replacing the roof covering, new toilets, an improved bar, the addition of a kitchen, disabled access and toilet facilities,

Fearon and Miller added: “We want to keep the classic look of the building. It looked beautiful in 1927 and it will look beautiful again.”