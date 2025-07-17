The 12 worst rated GP surgeries on the Wirral according to new NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

The annual NHS GP Patient Survey has revealed worst-rated GP surgeries in Wirral for 2025, based on patient feedback about their overall experience.

The annual GP Patient Survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published last week (Thursday, July 10), revealing the best and worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, Merseyside and beyond.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 12 worst rated GP surgeries on the Wirral, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

20% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

1. Eastham Group Practice, Bridle Rd, Wirral CH62 6EE

20% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

19% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

2. Central Park Medical Centre, Mill Lane, Wallasey CH44 5UF

19% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

19% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

3. Greasby Group Practice, Greasby Rd, Wirral CH49 3AT

19% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

17% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

4. Whetstone Lane Medical Centre, Whetstone Lane, Birkenhead CH41 2TF

17% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google

