Major works to transform rail connections between Liverpool and Wrexham have been approved.

The existing Borderlands line will now be known as the Wrexham to Liverpool line, with upgrades on the line at Padeswood confirmed as the first major step toward more rail services between the two cities.

The UK Government committed to supporting the work at Padeswood as part of last month’s Comprehensive Spending Review, with the Welsh government noting it will see a major component of its Network North Wales vision delivered within three years - resulting in two trains an hour between Liverpool and Wrexham.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Delivering the upgrade at Padeswood will bring real economic benefits, helping the cement works and improving connectivity between Wrexham and Liverpool, increasing services to two trains per hour.

“It was fantastic to hear the UK Government’s commitment to this project, which campaigners have pushed for over many decades. Two governments, working in partnership, will deliver this key part of the Network North Wales.

“Network North Wales is about delivering an integrated, high-frequency public transport network, connecting people to jobs, opportunity, community and a better quality of life.

“While Padeswood is predicted to be delivered in the next three years, more immediate changes include 50 per cent more trains on the North Wales mainline, more trains between Chester and Wrexham and the start of the roll out of Pay as You Go delivering better transport in the region.”

Work will now take place on the design of the scheme ahead of implementation.