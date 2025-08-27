“My main thing is just relentless never ending pressure to the point that they hate me so much that they’ll do anything to make me go away.”

TikTok creator Zoe Bread hit the headlines after she parked on a street in Manchester and claimed confusing signs meant she bought a ticket from the wrong machine.

Manchester Council eventually backed down after a month-long battle, but Zoe is now ready to “go hard” against Liverpool City Council after they rejected her parking ticket appeal.

The content creator received a parking ticket on Bixteth Street, after not realising that recent changes in Liverpool city centre mean free evening parking has now come to an end. Parking charges are now in operation until 11.00pm, as of July 14.

The “big white signs” at the car park stated that the charges were only in operation until 7.30pm, however, the machine contradicted this with a “really small” notice stating 11.00pm.

TikTok creator Zoe Bread. | zoebreadtok via TikTok

Zoe was told she could appeal the ticket with the council and has now revealed that the appeal has been rejected.

In her latest video captioned, ‘Oh dear Liverpool, why did you reject me’, the TikToker explored how the new parking rules are impacting local businesses and accused the council of “doing everything they can to kill off the live music scene”.

Zoe spoke to local music promoter, Adam, who told her the changes are having “a massive effect on a lot of local businesses”. She also discussed the controversial Everton matchday parking scheme, which has now been amended following backlash.

Speaking with Adam on the phone she said: “I’m happy to go as hard as I did on Manchester - or even harder - but I’m trying to think of what the ultimate end goal is. I feel like just get {the council] to change [the parking rules] back.”

She added: “My main thing is just relentless never ending pressure to the point that they hate me so much that they’ll do anything to make me go away.”

Bixteth Street, Liverpool, where Zoe Bread was fined | Google

Ending the video, Zoe said: “They rejected my appeal today so it looks like the game is afoot”.

Following the TikTok creator’s first video, a spokesperson for Liverpool Council said: “The introduction of the controlled parking zone (CPZ) in Liverpool city centre earlier this year covers on-street parking. Operational times of car parks remained the same following the CPZ’s introduction, so the information on the large car park sign shown in the video is correct.

“However, it appears that the information on the car park’s pay-and-display machine was incorrectly changed. This has now been amended and we are also checking all our other car parks to ensure that the information aligns.

“We apologise for any confusion that this may have caused and we also plan to carry out further advertising to promote the changes more widely. As usual, we will consider any challenge to a Penalty Charge Notice through the usual process.”

Liverpool World has approached the council for further comment.