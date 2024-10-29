Liverpool-based retail giant, Home Bargains, has pledged £2.5m to help save the Zoe’s Place baby hospice.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, the charity - which launched in Liverpool in 1995 - announced it would be forced to close by the end of the year unless it could raise enough money to build a new facility.

The lease on its current home on Yew Tree Lane in West Derby expires next year and long waits for planning permission and spiralling costs halted plans to build a new hospice at nearby Hayman’s Green. The charity said it had 30 days to raise the funds needed for its new home, which is estimated to be more than £5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since announcing the news, local businesses and famous faces have come together in support of the hospice, with Liverpool-based clothing brand Montirex donating more than £100,000, the Hot Water Comedy Club raising over £80,000 and the issue being raised in Parliament.

Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, Liverpool. | Zoe's Place Baby Hospice

Now, Liverpool-based retailer TJ Morris Ltd - which trades as Home Bargains - has pledged an incredible £2.5m to save the specialist baby hospice. The huge contribution accounts for nearly half of donations so far, with the total fundraising amount currently standing at £5.4m - just £1m off the hospice’s target of £6.4m.

Joan Stainsby, Executive Trustee of Zoe’s Place, expressed her gratitude, stating, “This unprecedented pledge reflects the generosity and overwhelming support we are experiencing from the Liverpool community and beyond. As a charity, we are immensely grateful to Home Bargains for standing by us in our time of need.”

The charity described Home Bargains as “a loyal supporter of Zoe’s Place”, with the retailer previously committing to fund vital elements of the new hospice, including an on-site hydrotherapy pool designed to provide comfort and relief to children with various health conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe’s Place has the support of West Derby’s MP, Ian Byrne, who met with the board of trustees and staff earlier this month. | Ian Byrne

MP for Liverpool West Derby Ian Byrne - who has been heavily involved in campaigning for Zoe’s Place - described the pledge as “unbelievable news” and “an example of Liverpool coming together."

Zoe’s Place has until November 9 to secure the rest of the funds needed for its survival but the charity says Home Bargains’ pledge “marks a pivotal moment” for the campaign and “reinforces the community’s commitment to ensure the baby hospice continues to provide vital support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families, for many years to come.” Donations can be made via Zoe’s Place Liverpool’s official fundraising page.