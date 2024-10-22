Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool mum has turned her Anfield home into an incredible haunted house to raise funds for Zoe’s Place and Alder Hey Children's Charity.

The house on St Domingo Grove has been transformed into an incredible spooky display with giant spiders, creepy clowns, a large cemetery and terrifying skeletons, all in the name of charity. Organised by Katie Griffiths, 27, and her neighbours, the ‘Halloween House’ takes two weeks to create, with the scary props collected and built all year round.

The spooky house has become the highlight of Halloween for many locals, with Katie staging the attraction for five years to raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Charity. This year, the mum of two is also raising money for Zoe’s Place, Liverpool’s only baby hospice.

Earlier this month, the hospice revealed that it would be forced to close by the end of the year due to issues with funding and delays in planning permission for its new site in West Derby. Needing around £6m to secure its future, Zoe’s Place has received almost £2m in donations so far.

Halloween House on St Domingo Grove, Anfield. | Katie Griffiths

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Katie said: “This year Zoe’s Place needs all the support it can get from the people of Liverpool to keep it open. The display is important for the local community as it brings them all together to enjoy something fun but also raise funds for important charities.”

Lit up from dark until 10.00pm every night until October 31, the house has received an “amazing” response so far, with Katie adding: “Everyone in the area looks forward to the display being set up, just as much as we enjoy doing it.”

A video of the incredible house, posted to TikTok, has received more than 80,000 views and shows hundreds of people gathering on St Domingo Grove to see the display. Loud music plays and several creepy clowns, played by volunteers, are seen dancing along in costume.

All visitors are asked to provide a donation, and can do so by posting money directly into the skull's mouth located on the house's gate or online at Alder Hey and Zoe's Place. The 'Halloween House' can be found at St Domingo Grove, Liverpool L5 6RS.