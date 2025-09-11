10 nostalgic pictures which journey through time to the schools of Liverpool - classrooms, teachers and kids

This nostalgic gallery looks at school days in the past.

They go back decades but remind us of how school life used to look in Liverpool back in the day. You may recognise some names or faces.

12th February 1940: Liverpool schoolgirls learning how to read a gas-meter in order to work out the cost of a war-time meal. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

12th February 1940: Liverpool schoolgirls learning how to read a gas-meter in order to work out the cost of a war-time meal. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

11th May 1936: Female students at the Liverpool School of Architecture examining a section of reinforced walling at the school's materials gallery. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

11th May 1936: Female students at the Liverpool School of Architecture examining a section of reinforced walling at the school's materials gallery. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1925: A group of girls gathered around a teacher's piano for a music lesson at the Blue Coat School, Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1925: A group of girls gathered around a teacher's piano for a music lesson at the Blue Coat School, Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

8th December 1933: Liverpool schoolboys from the Trinity District Schools, Wavertree, using a telephone set and gramophone records loaned by the Postmaster General, to listen to various dialling tones. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

8th December 1933: Liverpool schoolboys from the Trinity District Schools, Wavertree, using a telephone set and gramophone records loaned by the Postmaster General, to listen to various dialling tones. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

