They go back decades but remind us of how school life used to look in Liverpool back in the day. You may recognise some names or faces.
1. Schools in the past
12th February 1940: Liverpool schoolgirls learning how to read a gas-meter in order to work out the cost of a war-time meal. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Schools in the past
11th May 1936: Female students at the Liverpool School of Architecture examining a section of reinforced walling at the school's materials gallery. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Schools in the past
1925: A group of girls gathered around a teacher's piano for a music lesson at the Blue Coat School, Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Schools in the past
8th December 1933: Liverpool schoolboys from the Trinity District Schools, Wavertree, using a telephone set and gramophone records loaned by the Postmaster General, to listen to various dialling tones. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images