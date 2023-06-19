St Helens were too strong against 12 men. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Two of St Helens’ most experienced players face a spell on the sidelines - and it couldn’t have come at a worst time.

Flying winger Tommy Makinson, who has scored 180 tries in 303 appearances for his club and long-serving centre and team-mate Mark Percival have been at the heart of the defending Super League champions success in recent years, but both picked up injuries in Saturday’s Rugby League Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Hull FC and their absence will weaken boss Paul Wellens’ squad as they head to the MKM Stadium for the second time in a few days on Thursday night.

The double blow came at a stage in the season when Saints had overcome a raft of injuries and were fighting fit for what lies ahead. Luckily, Wellens has a versatile set of players who can slot into most positions and are capable of maintaining their current momentum.

It is estimated that hamstring victim Makinson will be absent for several weeks but Percival, who has clocked up 209 appearances and crossed the whitewash 111 times for his one and only Super League outfit, faces a shorter period of time out of action after failing a head test at the weekend.

It forced Wellens to tweak his backline but he praised the manner his players dealt with the situation, even when the hosts were reduced to 12 men following the half-time dismissal of Josh Griffin.

The head coach said: "I know Hull went down to 12 men but I can only commend our players for the way they dealt with the adversity of losing two key outside backs which sometimes can be disruptive and it is important to have players who are prepared to put their hands up and give it their best efforts out of position for the benefit of the team.

"To win big games, you often need some of those efforts and that’s exactly what I got today. I was probably more anxious when they were reduced to 12 men because often you see teams galvanised on the back of it and I thought Hull were tremendous the way they responded.

"It was important that we were patient with the ball and vital that we got through our sets as if we were playing against 13. When we did that, I thought we looked really good and scored tries through the middle more so than on the edges.

"It’s our goal this year to reach Wembley so to book a place in the last four is pleasing."