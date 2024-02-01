Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is perhaps unsurprising to discover neither Everton or Liverpool have been active during the January transfer window.

The Toffees are still reeling from the ten-point deduction imposed upon them for breeching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and that has left Sean Dyche’s men to focus on preserving their top flight status between now and the end of the season. There have been no incomings at Goodison Park and the only business has seen young duo Ryan Astley and Sean McAllister secure moves north of the border after they joined Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle respectively.

Liverpool’s business has also solely focused on departures with a whole host of players making loan moves away from Anfield. Young forward Fabio Carvalho returned from an underwhelming spell with RB Leipzig to join Hull City, Nat Phillips has moved to Cardiff City and Owen Beck returned to Scotland to join Dundee for the remainder of their season. There was one permanent exit as striker Paul Glatzel moved to Swindon Town.

It seems unlikely either side will make any late moves to boost their squads - but if they wish to do so, they can secure some additional time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s on those all important deals - and here is how they can do it.

When does the January transfer window come to an end?

Things are a little bit different in this year’s January transfer window - because the window doesn’t actually close until February! Clubs are able to conclude deals up until midnight on Thursday 1st February - although there is a way to secure extra time to get their last-minute transfers secured!

What is a transfer deal sheet and how is it used?

With players, managers, club officials and agents all involved in the increasingly complex world of transfers, the Premier League will allow additional time for clubs to put the finishing touches to deals - but there are guidelines which must be abided to before a deal sheet can be utilised.

Using the example of the current transfer window, a deal sheet can not be used before 10pm on Thursday night and it can not be submitted after the transfer deadline of midnight. The sheet contains full details of the transfer including the clubs involved, a full rundown of the deal including a payment schedule and any additional payments that may take place in future. This must be completed in full and submitted to the Premier League before a club can be granted another two hours to formally complete the deal.