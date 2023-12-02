Where are Everton and Liverpool predicted to finish in this season's Premier League?

There is a determination on both sides of Stanley Park as Everton and Liverpool aim to progress at both ends of the Premier League.

The Toffees are still reeling from their ten-point deduction after they were punished for falling foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Fuelled by a sense of being wronged, Sean Dyche's men are now looking to preserve their Premier League status, starting with a win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Liverpool are firmly in the title race and head into Sunday's home clash with Fulham just two points from the top of the table as they look to replicate the success they achieved under Jurgen Klopp during the 2019/20 season.