The club has officially moved forward with its appeal and will hope to overturn their 10-point deduction.

Everton have officially appealed their 10-point deduction.

Published via the Everton website, a club statement reads: "Everton Football Club has today lodged with the chair of the Premier League’s Judicial Panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League Commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club. An Appeal Board will now be appointed to hear the case."

The Toffees were punished for breaking financial fair play and sustainability rules from a three-year-period between 2018-2021 and a 10 point deduction saw them move from 14 points and 14th place to 19th and four points.

As a result, there were strong fan protests from the Goodison Park faithful during the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend, which was their first game since the deduction. Many football figures from current professionals, to ex-players and pundits and more have all voiced their distaste over the situation and now the club will be heard by an appeal board.

According to the Telegraph, Everton insist their 2022-23 accounts are well within budget so will avoid a second points deduction this season under new fast-track rules introduced by the Premier League. Manager Sean Dyche spoke on the issues of dealing with the sanctions at his press conference ahead of his side's trip to face Nottingham Forest this weekend, explaining that he needs to find a way to help the club move forward on the pitch away from the distractions.

"I have not been told anything other than what has happened so far. I think football was stunned by the outcome with the 10 points so who knows what comes next, not just for us but many others.