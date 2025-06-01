Everton have used the free agent market to good success in the past and could do so again.

An intriguing summer is ahead for Everton.

It appears that the Toffees are set for a significant overhaul. Already, eight players have left the club. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ashley Young turned down new deals, while goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic have departed.

Four loan players in Jack Harrison (Leeds), Jesper Lindstrom (Napoli), Orel Mangala (Lyon) and Armando Broja (Chelsea) have returned to the parent clubs. While Charly Alcaraz has been signed on a permanent deal after an impressive spell from Flamengo and Idrissa Gana Gueye heading towards signing a new deal, there is still uncertainty around Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman.

It means there could be a total of 11 exits from the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League. David Moyes worked wonders after returning for his second spell as manager and now he wants to build on that heading into next season when Everton move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

There is expected to be money to spend but the Blues will also have to be astute. Dipping into the free agent market has proven fruitful in recent years, with players such as Young and James Tarkowski signed for nothing.

As a result, LiverpoolWorld has scanned the players whose deals come to a close on 30 June and could fit the bill for Everton.

Potential free agents Everton could sign

Freddie Woodman

Moyes might be on the lookout for cover for Jordan Pickford with Virginia and Begovic leaving. An option is to promote Harry Tyrer after his solid loan at Blackpool but Everton may want someone who has played at a higher level. Woodman played four times in the Premier League for Newcastle and has almost 200 Championship appearances for Swansea and Preston respectively. He would also count towards the homegrown rule.

Fraser Forster

The 37-year-old’s exit from Tottenham has been confirmed. Forster has a plethora of Premier League experience and he would also count towards the homegrown rule if he was Pickford’s deputy.

Kyle Walker-Peters

The defender was a rare beacon of light in a bleak season for Southampton. Walker-Peters is capable of playing in both full-back roles, which is something Everton are losing with Ashley Young departing. Meanwhile, Coleman has still to commit to his future despite Moyes wanting him to stay part of the playing squad while there are doubts about Nathan Patterson. Aged 28, Walker-Peters is in his prime and Everton have been interested in the past. However, he may favour staying in the south.

Tariq Lamptey

Another full-back who is able to operate on both flanks so could provide competition and cover for Vitalii Mykolenko on the left-hand side. Lamptey hit the ground running at Brighton when he joined from Chelsea in 2020. Things haven’t been as straightforward for the Ghana international in recent seasons but he’s still only aged 24 and a new club could revitalise his career.

Vladimir Coufal

No-one could blame Moyes if he looks to reunite with some of his former West Ham players who helped him to Europa Conference League glory. Coufal has experience in abundance under his belt and would be another voice in the dressing room. The Czech Republic international has been linked.

Ben Mee

Everton may need a new centre-back for cover if Keane opts to depart. Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski are very much first choice while Jake O’Brien has shown his quality since Moyes’ return. It means that the Blues may need an experienced pro who knows he is being signed to provide back-up. Mee, 35, meets that profile and a return to the north west from Brentford could suit.

Craig Dawson

Another centre-half of a similar ilk to Mee. Dawson played under Moyes at West Ham and they could reunite on Merseyside where he would provide valuable cover. The 35-year-old has fallen out of favour at Wolves.

Angel Gomes

Moyes wants quality to arrive this summer and there will not be too many better free agents available than Gomes. The midfielder enjoyed five years at Lille after opting to leave Manchester United in 2020. Gomes represented the French club in the Champions League and earned a breakthrough into the England squad last year. Aged 24, Gomes is just starting to come into his peak years.

Josh Brownhill

The centre-midfielder has been linked with Everton on several occasions. Brownhill captained Burnley to Championship promotion this term and has more than 100 top-flight games to his name. However, there might be question marks around whether he’s an improvement on current options.

Alexandre Lacazette

The striker market looks like it could be difficult to navigate this summer, with several clubs trying to sign one. Everton had success signing O’Brien and Mangala from Lyon and Lacazette is set to depart the French side. He scored 19 goals in 42 games in the 2024-25 season. He knows the Premier League from five years at Arsenal.

Marko Arnautović

The Austria international has had a fine career and continued to deliver in his twilight. He won the Serie A title with Inter Milan last term and helped them reach the final this campaign. Arnautovic played under Moyes during his first spell as West Ham boss.

Callum Wilson

Another marksman who knows the Premier League thoroughly. Wilson does have an eye for goal, as displayed at AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle, but his injury record would be a concern.