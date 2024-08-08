2 players who could leave Everton and four who won't including defensive duo

Sean Dyche, manager of Everton. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images). | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The next few weeks could see the club fix some key issues.

Everton have enjoyed a very active summer of business as Sean Dyche has welcomed a few strong additions but there are still questions to be answered.

We’ve seen players leave such as Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Amadou Onana, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey which opened up the chance to bring players in but the club was forced to sell given their financial situation. In contrast, they were able to replenish their attacking reinforcements which were sorely needed.

In terms of additions, they have brought in four young talents including re-signing Jack Harrison which ensures Dyche has at least an improved squad to work with compared to last season. There are, however, some issues that still need to be addressed and with a few weeks to go in the window, there could be a flurry of activity.

Mason Holgate - Leave

Given his deal expires next summer, Holgate is a contender to leave. Furthermore, he failed to show anything resembling consistent form across two separate loan spells. He spent half a season at Southampton, where he struggled to start games before moving to Sheffield United in January where, again, he failed to make an impact and they were relegated. There has been little interest so far in a move but he has played a minimum of 45 minutes across their four pre-season games and completed 90 minutes twice.

Michael Keane - Stay

Another defender whose deal is up next season, the 31-year-old’s future is in doubt. However, the main bonus for him is that Everton only have three other centre-backs and Dyche may want to just let him run down his deal and keep him as a back-up in case of any injuries to their key starters.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Stay

Everton’s top scorer last season, he enjoyed his most active season for over three years. It was certainly a mixed season in front of goal but he enjoyed some successes and proved he is still their best striker. However, he has entered the final year of his deal and there is currently no contract news in sight. It is a case of whether Everton stick or twist with the 27-year-old who has been linked with a move away.

However, he looks more likely to stay given that the clubs involved (West Ham United and Manchester United) have both signed forwards this summer and contract talks are yet to be ruled out fully.

Jarrad Branthwaite - Stay

A key target for multiple clubs this summer, Everton’s strong valuation and stance on the £75m figure put off United who bid far lower than required. He has a chance to build on a fantastic first full season and he has become a fan favourite.

Neal Maupay - Leave

Having returned from Brentford, he too is another player with a year left on his deal. He endured a torrid 2022/23 campaign at Goodison Park, netting just once, but he managed a return to form with eight goals and four assists in all competitions. He has been with the squad for the entirety of pre-season and managed two goals in a behind-closed doors friendly last week. However, he sits down the pecking order and the club will be eager to sell.

Beto - Stay

Atalanta has been linked with move following a long-term injury suffered by Gianlucca Scamacca but Everton have stood firm on keeping their man, according to reports. He had a mixed debut campaign but after a full pre-season and more quality in attack added, he could benefit from better service - and he could still become the main man if Calvert-Lewin leaves.