Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso reveals why he 'loved' working with Martin Zubimendi amid transfer talk
Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has already given target Martin Zubimendi a glowing recommendation a few years ago.
The Spanish manager, currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, earned his stripes with the Real Sociedad B team between 2019 and 2022. During that period, he crossed paths with Zubimendi, who enjoyed a successful spell in B team from 2017 to 2020.
With Liverpool focusing their transfer efforts on the 25-year-old in the immediate future, fans are wondering what to expect from the classy Euro 2024 winner. It turns out Alonso already spoke in some detail on his qualities around two years ago. In an interview with the Guardian, he claimed he loved working with Zubimendi and praised his midfield qualities.
"Martin’s a player all coaches would want. He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He (Zubimendi) has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move. He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organize the axis. I loved working with him."
The midfielder has a £51m release clause which would need to be triggered in full this summer. After rejecting interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal, it would be a real coup for Liverpool who would make their first signing of the summer. He would be an instant first-team starter and he would sit at the base of Arne Slot’s midfield.
With 45 appearances last season - and 41 starts - he was a key figure. He also managed four goals and one assist during that time and was one of the more accomplished passers in La Liga. He proved his quality in the second half of the Euro 2024 final as he replaced Rodri at half-time. His assured performance helped Spain to overcome the threat of England and he could be set for a new role on Merseyside.
