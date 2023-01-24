3 Everton players who thrived under Frank Lampard - and 3 who didn’t

Some players fared better than others under Frank Lampard, but who starred and who didn’t?

With Frank Lampard’s tenure coming to an end after just under a year in charge, we can look at back at what was a certainly turbulent time on the pitch.

Despite the incredible high of surviving relegation last season, Lampard’s record stood at an underwhelming 12 wins, eight draws and 24 losses in 44 games in charge. Plus, his final month in charge saw a dismal run with three successive defeats leaving his side in 19th place.

As it always is with managers, there were players who enjoyed more favour under Lampard than others. With some being entrusted for most of the 44 matches and some barely making an appearance.

With that in mind, here’s three players who thrived under Lampard, and three who unfortunately didn’t:

Amadou Onana

The only bright spark on a miserable afternoon for Everton against Southampton. He opened the scoring with a powerful header and made two tackles and three interceptions.

Having signed in the summer for £35m, Onana has been one of their best players for his all-round midfield performances. Still only 21, he’s embraced the challenge of a relegation battle and his effort and determination have been a testament to the former Lille midfielder.

His stats reflect it too: he ranks between the 75th-91st percentiles for clearances, aerials won, non-penalty xG and tackles. Onana stands as a key starter for Everton and will continue to be no matter who walks through the door next.

The fans have also clearly taken to the player as well...

James Tarkowski

Signed from Burnley in the summer, Tarkowski knows a thing or two about a relegation battle. Vastly experienced, his stats have been incredible from a defensive standpoint in the last year. He’s ranked between the 95th- 99th percentiles for blocks, clearances and aerials won.

There’s no doubt he’s been a good signing and Everton sit 12th for goals conceded which is largely down to his and Jordan Pickford’s performances, but he did struggle at the weekend against West Ham.

Alex Iwobi

Where once Iwobi was seen as a laughing stock due to the poor returns on the £35m investment made by Everton in 2019, the former Arsenal winger turned his fortunes around on Merseyside starting 15 out 17 in the league once Lampard took over in January 2022.

He’s continued to be a driving force this season, starting every game and providing six assists and one goal. Whereas once he was an attacking wide prospect, now he’s focused his game on high-energy and work-rate in midfield. Since Lampard was appointed, according to FBref, he’s ranked between the 69th and 86th percentiles for blocks, dribbles completed, progressive passes and assists per 90.

Whoever comes in next will surely look to Iwobi as a key player once again and Everton will be hoping he can recover his top form following his recovery from an ankle ligament injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Despite his successes under Rafael Benitez and under Carlo Ancelotti, the former Watford midfielder has been highly unfancied this season – starting only twice in 14 league games.

His time under Lampard was compounded in recent days as he was told to train by himself following a supposed training room bust-up. However, given his midfield presence and Premier League experience, it’s likely he will be one player who could return to the line-up under a new manager.

With his 2.93 tackles per 90, he ranks in the 89th percentile for midfielders and he would certainly give Everton that added bite in midfield that they are sorely lacking.

Tom Davies

A player who has certainly been treading water for a few years now, Tom Davies has been a bit-part player under the last few managers, with Lampard being no different. Despite being a highly fancied youth prospect, Davies is now 24 and has still struggled to force his way into the side on a permanent basis.

With some reports linking with a move to Rangers, it’s likely the summer could be a chance to offload the homegrown player, as Davies only started four times in the league this year and started even fewer last season.

Idrissa Gueye

Having once been a titan in Everton’s midfield, Idrissa Gueye has struggled massively since returning from Paris Saint-Germain. He was a key player from 2016-2019 for the Toffees and was once a tackling machine, likened to that of N’Golo Kante at his best.