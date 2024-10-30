Everton transfer rumours: AI has given us a few options that Everton could consider.

With the January window potentially promising some movement for Everton, we’ve decided to consult ChatGPT to see who they could sign.

The Friedkin Group are hoping to secure their takeover before the January window and it could mean there are some funds to spend. Given that a signing or two would greatly boost their squad as it stands, it makes sense we could see one or two additions come in to kick off the new era.

When asking the artificial intelligence system which players they could target, it gave us four positions that need addressing: Centre-back, central midfield, right-wing and striker. Given that there are likely to be exits in all of those positions come the end of the season, it is fairly accurate when it comes to the results - here’s what it said.

Centre-back

With Michael Keane’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, it makes sense a new defender will come in, either in January or the summer. Jarrad Branthwaite could be snapped up by a top club too, leaving them with few options.

It suggested Monaco defender, and former Southampton centre-back, Mohammed Salisu. He was highly-rated in Spain before moving to England but the Saints were not the right move. It cost Monaco £17m to sign him in the summer and he wouldn’t likely want to exit again unless he is a guaranteed starter.

Other options: Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Central midfield

Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contracts are up at the end of the season while Orel Mangala will also head back to his parent club after his loan leaving the midfield in a state of flux. Names such as James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) and Florentino Luís (Benfica) - who Everton have been linked with in the past - were suggested.

Other options: Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest) Hamed Traore (Bournemouth) and Sander Berge.

Right-winger

Another troubled position, both Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison are on loan and will likely exit at the end of the season. With Iliman Ndiaye locking down the left, they need something similar on the right for balance. One player it did suggest was Real Betis attacker Abde Ezzalzouli. He is young but talented and offers a high amount of dribbles and shots per game and would give them a different outlet.

Striker

With Armando Broja still yet to come into the side, it is likely he will return mid-November, giving Dyche a huge boost and a new option. Granted, it would likely rule out any striker additions in January. Although next summer is a far different situation. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently set to leave as a free agent while Broja would return to Chelsea on loan as it stands. Plus, given the lack of quality over recent years, the owners may want to give the fans a statement signing to lift the club.