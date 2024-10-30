Ashley Young gives Sean Dyche huge selection hint for Southampton clash

Everton FC news: The in-form defender has hailed his teammate after their recent draw with Fulham.

Ashley Young has hailed Everton teammate Beto following their draw with Fulham, potentially hinting that he could come into the side.

The Portuguese forward has had to bide his time on the side-lines while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the trusted number one option for Sean Dyche. He has experienced differing fortunes this season with two goals and one assist in nine games thus far.

On the other hand, Beto has started no games in the league and, prior to his nine-minute cameo against Marco Silva’s side, he hadn’t come off the bench across the previous four games. Game time has come at a premium but his ability to be in the right position and finish with aplomb proves he may be deserving of a starting place against struggling Southampton this weekend.

The Saints edged through in the EFL Cup against Stoke City on Tuesday but they currently bottom of the Premier League with just one point from nine games and eight of them have been defeats. Given Everton’s recent five-game unbeaten run and the fact they boast a mostly fully-fit side, they should feel confident in coming away with three points, especially given their latest injury woes.

Yet, it is to be confirmed whether Beto will get his chance this weekend. Having shown a desire and willingness to work his socks off, as they say, across his appearances this season, it could be a reward for him to begin this game. However, Dyche may be wary of passing up an opportunity to win their third game of the season, as points on the board is the most important metric for him. Can he afford for Beto to struggle to find his rhythm for 60-70 minutes?

That is unclear for now, but Young, who delivered an inch-perfect cross for Beto against Fulham, praised the forward for his late header against Fulham: “He's always one of them players where he wants to get on the scoresheet. He's a striker. You know what strikers are like. They're selfish. They want to score goals.

“For him to come on the pitch, I don't think he's played a lot of football this season, but when he gets his chance, he wants to get in the box. He causes defences all sorts of problems. We know he can do that. As soon as he gets a chance to score, I'm just thankful that it was his head that was there to score it.”