Everton transfer news: The free agent market is looking particularly fruitful in 2025, can Everton take advantage?

Everton could take advantage of the free agent market in 2025 and sign multiple players to re-energise their squad.

Financially, things are likely to be similar despite the ongoing takeover from The Friedkin Group. That is set to be completed before the turn of the year and it is likely the wealthy American business group will be able to pump some much-needed funds into the club.

The Toffees could even begin to start to sign players in January on pre-contracts, as there is a number of Premier League players who are looking to run down their deals. As a result, we’ve decided to collect five options to fill out squad positions that could be secured as early as January.

Tariq Lamptey

The Brighton right-back is seemingly set to run down his deal and the 24-year-old is a prime candidate for Everton’s defence. Given that Ashley Young (39) and Seamus Coleman (36) are set to leave at the end of this season, as it stands, he would be a perfect youthful replacement.

Olivier Boscagli

The 26-year-old PSV defender could be a smart signing given Michael Keane’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season and James Tarkowski is starting to show some signs of slowing down. Statistically, he is most similar to £52m-rated Goncalo Inacio and he could help usher in a new era.

Tyrick Mitchell

Mitchell has proven himself to be a consistent figure for Crystal Palace in recent years and his availability is certainly an opportunity. With only Vitayli Mykolenko available as a natural defensive player on the left, he has struggled with fitness issues and been over-worked at times which has affected his form. Mitchell, at 25 years of age, could be a fine acquisition for the present and future.

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United attacker has rarely been given a chance in recent seasons as Erik Ten Hag failed to utilise him. It remains to be seen whether Ruben Amorim will categorise him as a key player and, if not, the 22-year-old would certainly be welcome at Everton given loanees Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom will leave in the summer and they need attacking reinforcements.

Adama Traore

Still only 28, he would bring something to Everton’s attack that has been sorely missing in recent years: pace. His quality in front of goal can certainly be questioned and debated but he poses a real threat and the fans will no doubt champion such a raw and aggressive player who could bring back the old style of a tricky, fast winger who could put balls into the box with regularity.