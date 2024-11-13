Everton have decision to make over £17m star who has 'widespread interest'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer news: The £17m summer deal has barely had the chance to prove himself, but will the club let him go?

Everton have a decision to make regarding defender Jake O’Brien as one report claims there is ‘widespread interest’ in him for January.

The summer signing, who cost £17m, has struggled to force his way into the team. His only starts have come in the EFL Cup and he has featured just once off the bench in the Premier League, despite Jarrad Branthwaite’s injury issues.

Many believed he would be able to come in and start games straight away - but Sean Dyche opted for experience with Michael Keane. Even when the pressure and criticism was increased on the Toffees after their four-game run of defeats at the start of the season, O’Brien was left on the bench.

The Everton manager has been asked on multiple occasions whether O’Brien is ‘ready’ to start games in the Premier League. He claimed that the Irishman’s time ‘will come’ but the longer he sits on the sidelines, the more the frustration will grow. And, according to Patrick Boyland of the Athletic, there is ‘significant interest’ already for a January loan move, including from France where he excelled last season. However, he looks set to remain on Merseyside.

Dyche’s most recent comments on O’Brien suggest that he will have to continue to be patient and wait for his time to come around.

“Jake’s been very patient,” Dyche said last month. “He’s going to have to be because he’s got three very, very good, very experienced centre-halves there. He knows he’s learning all the time and training very well. If they’re not ready for the Premier League, you can really hurt players, so we are trying to build them in and get them there when they are ready.

“Jarrad’s situation was similar but different. He’d been away on loan (at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands) and done well, then came back in and was injured initially but then did very well.

“He (O’Brien) is probably at that stage, looking at them as very experienced Premier League players and learning from them. The Premier League is quicker and stronger. The mileage is different. It’s dealing with the grandeur of the games and the mental side of what Everton Football Club is. That’s all part of the learning curve. I’ve spoken to him about it all. He’s here for the long view and his time will come.”

With the form of James Tarkowski just wavering in recent weeks coupled with the return of Branthwaite, perhaps an opportunity to replace the ever-present former Burnley defender could arise. At this point, fans just want to see him play, so they can at least pass judgement on a £17m investment that has been left out in the cold thus far.