Everton made nine signings in the summer transfer window but can still complete deals if they wish.

David Moyes will likely be satisfied with Everton’s summer transfer business.

Given the overhaul he knew that he faced, plenty would concur that the squad that has been assembled is stronger than the one that finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

Granted, Everton did not manage to sign all of their targets but not many clubs do. Moyes wanted 10 arrivals and he nearly got there, with Merlin Rohl’s switch on deadline day from SC Freiburg being the ninth.

However, despite the transfer window closing, Everton can still complete deals. They are still able to bring in free agents and there are several available. Scouring the market, here’s a look at seven who might have some appeal.

Josh Brownhill

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium throughout the summer. Brownhill opted to leave Burnley after they were promoted back to the Premier League, having scored 18 goals last season. It is a surprise that Brownhill has yet to find himself a new club given his experience. However, the arrival of Rohl means that a move for Brownhill may not be needed, with Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam also options.

Rick Karsdorp

The Blues were keen to sign a right-back but one did not arrive. If Moyes still wants to strengthen the position then Karsdorp is the best available on the free agent market. The 30-year-old has plied his trade at Feyenoord and AS Roma - where he won the Europa Conference League - before spending last term at PSV Eindhoven.

Kurt Zouma

As things stand, Jake O’Brien is Everton’s first-choice right-back. While the Republic of Ireland international is a centre-half by trade, Moyes could tell O’Brien that his focus should be playing full-back until at least January’s transfer window. Therefore, an additional central defender could be explored and Zouma is someone who Moyes worked with at West Ham United. The former Chelsea man also spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Everton.

Sergio Reguilón

Left-back is not an area that Everton are desperately short despite having to start James Garner in the position during the opening-day loss at Leeds United. That was due to Vitalii Mykolenko and Adam Aznou, signed from Bayern Munich, being unavailable due to injury. While Mykolenko is back fit and Aznou has plenty of potential, he still needs to develop. If Moyes did not want another option then Reguilon is available. He has plenty of Premier League experience, having represented Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Brentford.

Hakim Ziyech

Everton’s attacking options have improved markedly with the arrivals of Jack Grealish, Tyler Dibling and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Charly Alcaraz joined permanently and Dwight McNeil remains at the club. However, if Moyes did want another wide player then Ziyech is available. The Morocco international was part of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning squad in 2021 and can play on the right as well as the No.10 role.

Christian Eriksen

Everton look well-stocked in the middle of the park now they have signed Rohl. Yet if Moyes did want some more experience then Eriksen is available after his departure from Manchester United. He has a Serie A and FA Cup winner but would likely command significant wages and may not be necessary.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

It would mean a former Liverpool player crossing to divide to join Everton. Oxlade-Chamberlain won six major trophies during his time at Anfield before joining Besiktas in 2023. While the former England international played 50 times for the Turkish side, he had his contract terminated last month. But Oxlade-Chamberlain is now aged 32 and has had injury problems during his career, which may be off-putting.