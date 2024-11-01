76% of Everton fans want to see major selection change for Southampton clash

Southampton vs Everton: Sean Dyche’s side will be confident of extending their unbeaten run but who will start in attack?

Everton fans have spoken and they want to see a change in attack when they face Southampton this weekend.

The Toffees are five unbeaten and will be in a confident mood as they prepare to face the team who are currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League. Recently, we saw Sean Dyche’s side earn a comfortable away win at promoted side Ipswich Town and a repeat result here would be another step in the right direction.

One change that Dyche could make is bringing Beto in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Portuguese striker scored a late equaliser against Fulham last weekend and is yet to start a league game. While Calvert-Lewin has already underperformed by 1.5 when it comes to his expected goals - and his -5.9 performances last season were among the league’s worst. Essentially, he has had an abundance of chances to be clinical and hasn’t been, while Beto has bided his time on the bench.

But as Everton enter a game in which they should be narrow favourites, given recent form, this may be the right time to give Beto a starting role. 32% of fans believe he should start as he looks more likely to score than Calvert-Lewin who has failed to instil any sort of real confidence.

Whereas 44% believe he should be given a run in the team; their next five games include Southampton (A) West Ham (A) Brentford (H) Manchester United (A) and Wolves (H) which is a run of games that is certainly more favourable than the four after (Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City). Only 24% claim that he shouldn’t start and that he is, in fact, better off the bench.

Dyche commented on the striker after his press conference yesterday, failing to rule out a start for Beto. “Strikers, if you’re winning or getting points from their goals, it’s bound to bring a real good feel factor, that sense of involvement, that sense of being involved in it all,” Dyche claimed at his press conference ahead of the game.

“He’s had his question marks but he continues to work hard on the training ground - he trained very well again today. He’s showing signs he’s fit, ready and available and wants to play.”