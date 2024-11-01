Sean Dyche teases key selection for Everton for attacker who 'wants to play'

Southampton vs Everton: The Everton boss hinted that the forward may be due a chance from the start.

Everton could line-up slightly differently against Southampton as Sean Dyche has teased a potential start for Beto.

Having had to play second-fiddle to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the majority of his time at the club so far, his late equaliser against Fulham coupled with a dry run in front of goal for Everton’s number nine could result in a rare start. He started just nine times last year and managed just three goals overall but the trip to face the league’s worst side up until now (Southampton sit 20th) could be the perfect chance to give him a starting role.

“Strikers, if you’re winning or getting points from their goals, it’s bound to bring a real good feel factor, that sense of involvement, that sense of being involved in it all.” Dyche claimed at his press conference ahead of the game. “He’s had his question marks but he continues to work hard on the training ground - he trained very well again today. He’s showing signs he’s fit, ready and available and wants to play.”

Beto has played just 52 minutes of action this season in the league and it is likely he would surpass that with a single start. Russell Martin’s side have the second-highest expected goals against - whereas Ipswich Town rank as the highest. Of course, they managed to use their experience to come through Kieran McKenna’s side and they will hope they can do the same to Southampton on Saturday.

One thing that can said about Beto, compared to Calvert-Lewin is that his work rate looks to be higher overall. He also averaged more attacking actions across both of their seasons last year. Taking on a team who has struggled overall is the best opportunity for Beto to have a chance to prove himself while not risking the potential result - it will be interesting to see if Dyche opts for him.

Speaking after the Fulham game, Dyche spoke highly of Beto, suggesting a start could be on the horizon. Dyche said: "He has been working hard, working hard in training, the staff have been working hard with him so they deserve credit as well, doing extras and bits.

"He continues to work hard and he got his rewards (on Saturday) just from the thing I keep saying to him: 'you don't have to be pure when you're a striker like you, but you have to be a handful, be awkward and grow in that'. It's a real weapon, that, and I thought he was when he came on. I don't know (if it can kickstart a run for Beto), it's a moment in time, but it's nice to think it reinforces the work he has been doing, and it will certainly add to his belief, that's for sure."