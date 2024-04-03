As a result, he has been targeted by a number of top clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United and with the club's current financial problems they may be forced to sell. Before then, he might earn one of the most coveted awards in English football as he has claims to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best young players in the Premier League. Contenders for the award include a very talented crop of stars including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Harvey Elliott and Kobbie Mainoo, to name a few. Speaking to TalkSPORT, McCoist claimed that the Everton youngster has been 'brilliant' this season. “When it comes to the Young Player of the Season, obviously Phil Foden certainly springs to mind, but I want to give a mention to Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been brilliant. I’d look no further than him to be honest and I think he’s done enough to earn a big move in the summer. Everton fans won’t thank me for saying it, but it looks like they might have to sell him in the summer for Financial Fair Play reasons.