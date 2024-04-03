'Been brilliant' - Ally McCoist names Everton star as potential end-of-season award winner
Ally McCoist has claimed that Jarrad Branthwaite has been 'brilliant' this season and could be in line to secure the 'young player of the season' award.
Branthwaite, 21, has earned rave reviews since coming into the first-team after a successful loan spell at PSV last year. Since returning, he's been awarded with a new deal, captained the U21 England side and been called up to the senior squad for the first time in what has been a breakout season.
As a result, he has been targeted by a number of top clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester United and with the club's current financial problems they may be forced to sell. Before then, he might earn one of the most coveted awards in English football as he has claims to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best young players in the Premier League. Contenders for the award include a very talented crop of stars including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Harvey Elliott and Kobbie Mainoo, to name a few. Speaking to TalkSPORT, McCoist claimed that the Everton youngster has been 'brilliant' this season. “When it comes to the Young Player of the Season, obviously Phil Foden certainly springs to mind, but I want to give a mention to Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been brilliant. I’d look no further than him to be honest and I think he’s done enough to earn a big move in the summer. Everton fans won’t thank me for saying it, but it looks like they might have to sell him in the summer for Financial Fair Play reasons.
"James Tarkowski has raved about him in the past, saying he could play at any level, and now he’s got himself into the England squad. I actually thought he might’ve been given a runout against Belgium but it wasn’t to be. Is he ready to play at the highest level for a team like Manchester City? Absolutely. I don’t think he’d have any problems at a bigger club.”