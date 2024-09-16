Getty Images

Everton FC news: The striker had a glorious opportunity to put Everton out of sight.

Former Premier League strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have offered Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin some stern advice after missing a one v one at a crucial moment during the defeat to Aston Villa.

The Toffees suffered another defeat which followed in the same manner as their dramatic collapse to AFC Bournemouth a few weeks ago. Having been two-nil up thanks to goals from Dwight McNeil and a header from Calvert-Lewin, it seemed their luck had turned but there is a growing feeling that Everton were capable of throwing their lead away - which later came to pass.

However, it could have all been different if the 27-year-old had fired Everton into a 3-1 lead. He was sent through on goal in the second-half with Everton holding a 2-1 lead at the time but looked unconvincing and unaware of the environment around him as he tried to go round Emiliano Martinez but ran into an Villa defender.

And it was that moment that the former Premier League duo of Shearer and Lineker - who netted a combined 674 career professional goals for club and country - decided to focus on during their review of the weekend for their podcast ‘The Rest is Football’ alongside Micah Richards.

Shearer went first and offered his insight into what Calvert-Lewin should have done: “Haaland has always controlled the situation because of his body shape he can go wherever he wants. If you look him at him [Calvert-Lewin] he was just flat on and the keeper was in control of the situation.”

Then Lineker gave his opinion, stating he believes that the striker made two mistakes before failing to finish: “I think he made two mistakes.” He began. “It was a brilliant run in the first place but his first touch got the ball right under his feet. We talk about Erling Haaland, he likes to get the ball out of his feet on his left foot. The ball was stuck between Calvert-Lewin’s two feet.

“When he was running through, he slowed down too much. Normally you can feel when a defender is near you. I think he got a few things wrong, he was a bit stuttered. I think if you go at speed it gives you more control; he eventually went to go round the keeper but he was going too slowly. If he had been doing that at speed then it’s very difficult for the keeper.”