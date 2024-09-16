Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool attracted a lot of attention during the summer transfer window but only signed off on two permanent sales.

Liverpool’s entire 2024 has been relatively quiet on the transfer front, with just two new recruits across the line and only one of them actually arriving at Anfield. Federico Chiesa signed for the Reds just before Deadline Day but Giorgi Mamardashvili will not link up with his new teammates until next summer.

Liverpool did register quite a few departures, though. While a bulk of players were sent out on loan, including Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak, five senior names left Anfield permanently. Adrián, Thiago and Joël Matip were all released following the expiration of their contracts, and Sepp van den Verg and Fábio Carvalho were both snapped up by Premier League rivals Brentford.

The latter showed flashes of his quality for Liverpool but he never made the full step up into full first team integration. Despite being tipped as a another youngster to flourish under Jurgen Klopp and become a senior regular, Carvalho was sent out on loan twice before eventually making a permanent switch to the Bees in August for £27.5 million.

Brentford weren’t the only club fighting for the 22-year-old’s signature either. After his impressive stint with Hull City, which saw him contribute nine goals and two assists in the Championship, rivals Leeds United were eager to bring him in. Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnair recently discussed this approach on the Square Ball Podcast and confirmed that his side had been hopeful of signing Carvalho.

“Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford. To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”

Leeds failed to secure promotion back up to the Premier League last season after Southampton pipped them to the final qualifying spot in the play-off final. Daniel Farke’s side are hoping for a better result this time round but they are up against fierce competition as West Brom currently top the Championship table, with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers just behind them.