Everton FC transfer news: The Manchester United midfielder is now set to exit the club after months of speculation.

Everton target Scott McTominay is reportedly closing in on a move to Napoli, according to the latest news.

The Toffees have struggled to attract any of their key midfield targets this summer, losing out on Kalvin Phillips, Jean Cajuste and now seemingly McTominay, all just across the past week. Having sold Amadou Onana for £50m, Sean Dyche has welcomed Tim Iroegbunam but no other midfield addition has arrived yet - and now the Manchester United midfielder is another player they are set to miss out on.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on X, claiming that a deal is close to being completed as Erik Ten Hag looks to upgrade his midfield. ‘Napoli are closing in on Scott McTominay deal, NOT linked to Billy Gilmour as negotiations remain separate. New bid worth over €30m accepted by Manchester United and talks moving to final stages also on player side. Almost there’. Previous reports from Football Insider sources claimed Sean Dyche was a big fan of the Scotsman and was keen on a move - but a fee was always rumoured to be around the £30m. The news of Napoli agreeing in excess of 30 million Euros suggests a fee close to that reported figure. Everton’s poor start has shined a more intense light on their squad issues; an injury to James Garner has left them light in midfield and it is clear they need another addition to cover for Onana’s loss. Iroegbunam impressed on his debut last weekend against Brighton but, at 19, he has limited Premier League experience.

With the window set to close next on August 31, it will likely be a week full of a speculation regarding a midfield addition. Finances continue to be tight and it is unclear what Everton can spend - or if they can. The latest news suggested that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler was a move they were actively pushing; Florian Plettenberg confirmed West Ham United and Everton were both looking to seal a deal. But whether they can attract a player of his standing, remains to be seen.