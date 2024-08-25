AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool vs Brentford: Arne Slot’s side made it two wins from two with a 2-0 win over Brentford.

Liverpool enjoyed a winning start at Anfield as goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah saw Arne Slot get off to a winning start at Anfield.

A patient start from both sides was quickly broken when Liverpool took the lead in the 13th minute. Following a Brentford corner, it was quickly a two-on-two situation as Diogo Jota sent Diaz through with the keeper. His fine left-footed finish ensured he marked his 100th appearance for the club (in all competitions) with his 25th goal.

Brentford went close with a Christian Norgaard header after poor defending from a set-piece in what was their best chance by far in the opening 45 minutes. Both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were carded for stopping counter-attacks, with the Dutchman’s late challenge being particularly rash.

The second-half was certainly more excitable as both sides pushed the tempo and while there were chances for Andy Robertson and Diaz, Nathan Collins also went close for Brentford. But it was Salah who broke the tension with a calm finish in the 71st minute - an incisive pass from Diaz set him away one v one with Danny Flekken and the Egyptian made no mistake.

Liverpool went close again with Cody Gakpo clipping the crossbar and Darwin Nunez headed wide from close-range, however the flag did go up to spare his blushes on that particular occasion. Two games, four goals and six points on the board for Slot and it has been a strong start to life after Jurgen Klopp.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

When called upon the Brazilian was there to do his job; there weren’t many difficult shots to save apart from the odd attempt. He did palm a Nathan Collins header away from a set-piece which was important that was the most noteworthy.

The right-back was always an option on the right in attack, often appearing in the box in space and always looking to swing in a cross. A solid afternoon’s work for sure.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Imperious, as per usual. Dominant in the air, Mbuemo and Wissa tried to counter but struggled to get any chance out of the two centre-backs. There was a slight concern from set-pieces that Van Dijk will be keen to correct for the United game but, other than that, a strong showing.

Ibrahim Konate - 7/10

Justifying his starting role, the Frenchman made one or two strong headers in vital moment and was good at defending the channels. However, the Liverpool defence will need to address their set-piece concerns.

A very typical ‘Andy Robertson’ performance, he wasn’t as adventurous as we’ve seen in recent years but he dealt well with Mbuemo whenever he came into close contact and he remains a key figure.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

A late challenge in the first half that resulted in a yellow typified his over-eagerness to impress early on. After that, he was calmer and had opportunities to carry the ball and he looked more settled as the game went on - the Anfield fans did give him a standing ovation when he came off.

It’s clear he is enjoying his role in Slot’s system; a few eye-catching passes were impressive but none more so than his chipped ball to Alexander-Arnold in the second-half which led to a chance for Jota.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5/10

He was carded in the first half for a challenge to stop a Brentford counter-attack and while he was involved in the build-up of attacks, he struggled to find space to create with any regularity - a few wayward touches here and there and it was a difficult afternoon for the Hungarian.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

The Colombian was in fine form and his opener was one of his better finishes of his Liverpool career to date. Not only was he skilful, he worked incredibly hard off the ball and his incisive assist for Salah’s goal certainly confirmed his status as Man of the Match.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Enjoyed some brilliant link-up play overall, combining well with multiple players as he roamed freely from his number nine position. Set up Diaz for the opener with a well-weighted pass and looks completely settled at the start of the new campaign.

Always a threat on the right, he wasn’t at his best on this particular occasion. But he always remains a threat and when Diaz set him through on goal in the 71st minute, there was an air of inevitability over the chance. Two in two for Mo.

Substitutes:

Conor Bradley - 6/10

Slotted in perfectly to the back-four and produced a crunching tackle that was well-received by the Anfield faithful.

Darwin Nunez - 5/10

With minimal touches, Nunez missed a great chance from a cross. Fortunately the flag was raised which spared his blushes.

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

The Dutchman was afforded few opportunities after coming on but he did go extremely close as he cut inside soon after coming on - with his shot just clipping the crossbar.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Brought on for Salah, he was often too wide to make an impact in what is a different role to his more preferred central position we saw him thrive under Klopp.

Wataru Endo - 6/10

Coming on for Gravenberch, he was lively off the ball but there wasn’t much time to make an impact.